UBS Group Reiterates €41.00 Price Target for RTL Group (EBR:RTL)

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been given a €41.00 ($48.24) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

RTL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.61 ($45.42).

RTL Group has a one year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a one year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

