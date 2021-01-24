UBS Group Reiterates “€42.00” Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS)

UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.50 ($39.41) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €37.58 ($44.21).

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €34.18 ($40.21) on Wednesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 52-week high of €39.99 ($47.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a current ratio of 14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €34.85 and a 200-day moving average price of €32.76.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

