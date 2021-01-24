UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VWS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 1-year high of €632.50 ($744.12).

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.