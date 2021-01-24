UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of UCBJY stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.81. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $32.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; and Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters.

