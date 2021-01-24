Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Umpqua from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Umpqua from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.44.

UMPQ stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. Umpqua has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Umpqua by 15.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter worth $1,298,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter worth $179,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

