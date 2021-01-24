Unified Trust Company N.A. Has $5.44 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,120 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.2% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,067,428,000 after purchasing an additional 798,604 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $7,330,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 83.9% in the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,809 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $16,789,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $3,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $225.95 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.96 and a 200-day moving average of $213.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.65.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

