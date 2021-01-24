Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stake Increased by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors raised its position in Unilever by 0.3% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 59,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Unilever by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

NYSE:UL opened at $59.66 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.91. The stock has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

