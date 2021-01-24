Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $170.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $207.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The stock has a market cap of $139.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

