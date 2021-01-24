United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.67

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 51566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $44.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

