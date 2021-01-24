Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

In other news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $8,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 554.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 4,646.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

UBX stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 609,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,638. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $360.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.