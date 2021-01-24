Upfiring Market Capitalization Tops $1.39 Million (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Upfiring has traded up 28.3% against the dollar. One Upfiring token can now be bought for $0.0580 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $83,271.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00064357 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004505 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003763 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring.

Upfiring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

