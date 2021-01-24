uPlexa Market Cap Hits $476,654.90 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded down 20.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, uPlexa has traded down 36.1% against the dollar. uPlexa has a total market cap of $476,654.90 and approximately $10,487.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,564,507,824 coins. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

uPlexa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

