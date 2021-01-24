Uquid Coin (UQC) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for about $4.48 or 0.00014142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $44.81 million and approximately $6.89 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00076789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.01 or 0.00864857 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00053923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.78 or 0.04468547 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00016321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018174 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

UQC is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.