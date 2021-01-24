USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “USA Compression Partners is a leading energy infrastructure provider, which specializes in large-horsepower applications. The partnership provides natural gas compressors, a must have service for the transportation of the fuel. With rising longterm consumption and production of natural gas, USA Compression’s growth prospects remain strong. Further, as a byproduct of the MLP model, the partnership is largely insulated to fluctuations in commodity prices and generates stable cash flows from long-term contracts. The fact that it yields around 18.2% makes the stock enticing for income investors. However, USA Compression hasn’t been immune to the coronavirus-induced downturn and faces a potential decline in volumes. The firm’s high debt levels remain a cause of worry too. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.25. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $161.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.88 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 86.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.73%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,000.00%.

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $30,550.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack H. Brier acquired 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Insiders purchased a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $57,200 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 24,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 24,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

