USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Technologies, Inc. is a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market. USAT offers one solution to the retail community for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management solutions. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and their inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, car charging stations, laundromats, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on USAT. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Northland Securities raised USA Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut USA Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of USAT stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $687.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. USA Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $11.84.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $36.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 million. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that USA Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in USA Technologies stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,281 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of USA Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

