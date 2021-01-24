Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UTZ has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.61.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $23.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Equities analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

