Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Shares Gap Up to $2.67

Shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.67, but opened at $2.90. Vaccinex shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 12,620 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Vaccinex, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccinex stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vaccinex at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

