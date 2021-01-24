Vaibhav Agarwal Sells 384 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total value of $146,242.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,660.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total value of $149,034.24.

On Monday, November 23rd, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 929 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.47, for a total value of $273,562.63.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $384.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.62 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $375.18 and its 200-day moving average is $304.11. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $134.85 and a one year high of $405.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in RingCentral by 693.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,097,000 after acquiring an additional 364,681 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its position in RingCentral by 18.6% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,739,000 after buying an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,402,116,000 after buying an additional 163,060 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter worth approximately $36,149,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in RingCentral by 179.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 161,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,218,000 after buying an additional 103,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNG. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.38.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

