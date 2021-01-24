Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $332.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.89 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

In other news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 925.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

