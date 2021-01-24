Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Reduced by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $363.79 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $365.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.05.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.