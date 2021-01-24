Vanilla Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $147,335.80 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Vanilla Network token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000753 BTC on major exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $147,335.80 and $8,397.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vanilla Network Token Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1.

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

