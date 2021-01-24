Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Varian Medical Systems to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Varian Medical Systems to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $175.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.04 and a 200 day moving average of $167.17. Varian Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $176.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VAR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

In related news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $782,551.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,549 shares in the company, valued at $795,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $27,462,740.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,557,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,585 shares of company stock valued at $31,837,170. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

