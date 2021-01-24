Vasta Platform Limited’s (NASDAQ:VSTA) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 27th

Vasta Platform’s (NASDAQ:VSTA) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, January 27th. Vasta Platform had issued 18,575,492 shares in its public offering on July 31st. The total size of the offering was $352,934,348 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of Vasta Platform’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VSTA shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

VSTA opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.56. Vasta Platform has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTA. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vasta Platform during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vasta Platform during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vasta Platform during the third quarter valued at $231,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Vasta Platform during the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Vasta Platform during the third quarter valued at $1,235,000.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

