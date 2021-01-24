Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $288.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

NYSE VEEV opened at $288.69 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $313.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.99 and a 200-day moving average of $273.19. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 134.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $27,411.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $2,862,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,901 shares of company stock worth $12,101,044 in the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

