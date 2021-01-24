Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,076,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,631,000 after buying an additional 635,108 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 78,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 21.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 13,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average of $43.81.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.