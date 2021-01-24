VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT.V) (CVE:VPT) Director George Adams Sells 2,500,000 Shares

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT.V) (CVE:VPT) Director George Adams sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$325,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,704.75.

Shares of VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT.V) stock opened at C$0.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.07 and a 1-year high of C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$15.18 million and a P/E ratio of -5.15.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT.V) Company Profile

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease primarily in Canada. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System, a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers.

