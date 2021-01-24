VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

VER stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $50.90.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.90 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 26.30%. VEREIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 62.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,684,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,496,000 after buying an additional 1,802,427 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VEREIT by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

