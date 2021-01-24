VeriCoin (VRC) Price Reaches $0.0522 on Top Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $336,217.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0522 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,528.87 or 0.99635995 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00025417 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00026575 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000289 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000236 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,390,582 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

