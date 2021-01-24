Veritex (VBTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. On average, analysts expect Veritex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Veritex has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63.

In related news, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $193,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,551.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,334,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,016 shares of company stock valued at $275,338 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VBTX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Veritex from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

