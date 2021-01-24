Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$8.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$7.00.

VET has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.00.

VET stock opened at C$6.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.20 and a 12 month high of C$21.11.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.44) by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$282.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -0.8099999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$47,944.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$273,991.20.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

