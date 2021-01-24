Vertcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.00 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $11.00 million and $83,713.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,771.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.54 or 0.04241390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00435251 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.65 or 0.01358607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.13 or 0.00544919 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.40 or 0.00429309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00280884 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00023666 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,421,397 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.