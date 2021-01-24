Vertical Research Initiates Coverage on CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CNHI. Bank of America raised shares of CNH Industrial from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of CNH Industrial from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

