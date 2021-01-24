Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.86.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $19.71. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The company had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.91 million. Equities analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Victory Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 5.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 25.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.