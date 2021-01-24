VietNam Holding Limited (VNH.L) (LON:VNH) Insider Sean Hurst Buys 1,000 Shares

VietNam Holding Limited (VNH.L) (LON:VNH) insider Sean Hurst bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £2,040 ($2,665.27).

Sean Hurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Sean Hurst bought 4,000 shares of VietNam Holding Limited (VNH.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £6,840 ($8,936.50).

VietNam Holding Limited (VNH.L) stock opened at GBX 202 ($2.64) on Friday. VietNam Holding Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 208.71 ($2.73). The company has a market cap of £102.67 million and a PE ratio of 84.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 192.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 166.48.

About VietNam Holding Limited (VNH.L)

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed-end investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies that have growth potential at an attractive valuation. The Company may also invest in the securities of private companies in Vietnam, whether Vietnamese or foreign owned, and the securities of foreign companies if a portion of their assets are held or operations are in Vietnam.

