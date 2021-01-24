Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Stake Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 93.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991,110 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Village Farms International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Village Farms International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Village Farms International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Village Farms International by 1,951.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Village Farms International by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 73,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Patrick Henry sold 11,500 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $131,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 395,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,100. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $837.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.35 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.85 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.79.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

