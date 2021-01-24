Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Prices IPO at $16.00-$18.00 Per Share (VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP) plans to raise $236 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, January 28th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 13,900,000 shares at $16.00-$18.00 per share.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and BTG Pactual served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Vinci Partners is a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, established in 2009. Our 205 full time employees as of Sept. 30, 2020, draw from a wide-ranging network of personal and professional relationships with industry-leading executives, business owners, corporate managers, financial and operational advisors, consultants and attorneys to source, fund, and manage investments. Vinci Partners’ business segments (which we also refer to alternatively as our strategies) include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions, each managed by dedicated investment teams with an independent investment committee and decision-making process. We also have a financial advisory business, focusing mostly on pre-initial public offering, or pre-IPO, and merger and acquisition, or M&A, advisory services for Brazilian middle-market companies (those with annual gross revenue between R$100 million and R$600 million). “.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. was founded in 2009 and has 205 employees. The company is located at Av. Bartolomeu Mitre, 336 Leblon – Rio de Janeiro Brazil 22431-002 and can be reached via phone at +55 (21) 2159-6240 or on the web at https://www.vincipartners.com/.

