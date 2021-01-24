Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is $0.15. Viper Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist Financial upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

Shares of VNOM stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $14.60. 880,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $23.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

