Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Upgraded at Erste Group

Erste Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voestalpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Voestalpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Voestalpine from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. Voestalpine has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.32.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.