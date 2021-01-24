Volution Group plc (FAN.L) (LON:FAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $302.00

Volution Group plc (FAN.L) (LON:FAN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 302 ($3.95) and last traded at GBX 302 ($3.95), with a volume of 32367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 292 ($3.81).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Volution Group plc (FAN.L) from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 277.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 209.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £601.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52.

In other Volution Group plc (FAN.L) news, insider Andy O’Brien sold 15,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total value of £42,872.55 ($56,013.26). Also, insider Paul Hollingworth acquired 16,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £33,408 ($43,647.77).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

