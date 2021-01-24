Voyager Token (VGX) Price Tops $0.94 on Exchanges

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Voyager Token has a market cap of $207.97 million and $5.65 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token token can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00002971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00076935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.25 or 0.00851809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00054005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.03 or 0.04471112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00016214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018203 BTC.

Voyager Token Token Profile

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars.

