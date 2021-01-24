Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 957.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

NYSE:VMC opened at $158.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $168.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.09.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

