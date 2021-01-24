Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives $75.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.88.

WAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,125,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,159,885. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Wabtec in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Wabtec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Wabtec by 48.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Wabtec in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wabtec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WAB traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $80.47. The stock had a trading volume of 692,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,021. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $84.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.01.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wabtec will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

