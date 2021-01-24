Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $78.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $697,870.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 187,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,236,504.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,319. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4,660.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 43,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $91.14. The company had a trading volume of 97,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.27. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $94.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

