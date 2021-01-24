Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) a €21.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €18.80 ($22.12).

Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) stock opened at €17.88 ($21.04) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.85. Wacker Neuson SE has a 1-year low of €7.80 ($9.18) and a 1-year high of €18.57 ($21.85). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €17.43 and a 200-day moving average of €16.68.

About Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

