Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT. The company is engaged in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. Washington Prime Group Inc., formerly known as WP Glimcher Inc., is based in COLUMBUS, United States. “

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

Separately, Compass Point raised Washington Prime Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Washington Prime Group stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 1.36. Washington Prime Group has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $34.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($2.52). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Washington Prime Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 53,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Washington Prime Group by 326.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 684,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 523,850 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Washington Prime Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 286,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 40,964 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Washington Prime Group by 3,533.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Washington Prime Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,229,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 936,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Prime Group (WPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.