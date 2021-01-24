Waverton Investment Management Ltd Purchases 246 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,446 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

Walmart stock opened at $146.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $414.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

