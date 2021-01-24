Waves Enterprise Price Tops $0.24 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Waves Enterprise token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000758 BTC on exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $49.63 million and approximately $152,826.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00055311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00129599 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00076281 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00286581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00070779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00038941 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Token Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,946,029 tokens. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise.

Waves Enterprise Token Trading

Waves Enterprise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.