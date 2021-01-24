Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1,810.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $374,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.62, for a total transaction of $906,241.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,125,235.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,347 shares of company stock worth $33,068,600 in the last three months. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.78.

W opened at $299.94 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $369.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.82 and its 200-day moving average is $270.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of -42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

