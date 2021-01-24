Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on W. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $271.78.

W opened at $299.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.45. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.97, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,558,878.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,869 shares in the company, valued at $24,440,874.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.97, for a total value of $224,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,194,774.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,347 shares of company stock valued at $33,068,600 in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth $25,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1,810.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

