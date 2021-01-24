WBH Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 236,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,273,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 359,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,534,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ opened at $163.55 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $165.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

